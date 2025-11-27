CSTO leaders to discuss military, military-economic cooperation at Bishkek summit

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Leaders of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss issues of military and military-economic partnership and will sign documents on cooperation in these spheres at a meeting of the Collective Security Council in the Kyrgyz capital city on November 27.

The meeting will be attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan.

Apart from that, a number of other CSTO events will be held in Bishkek, including a joint meeting of the Councils of Foreign Ministers and of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

The CSTO leaders have already held a number of meetings.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, nearly two dozen documents devoted not only to military cooperation, but also to fighting against drugs, will be signed at the CSTO summit on November 27.

"A total of 19 documents have been prepared, including the final declaration, which will set out common approaches of the member states on the key issues on the international and regional agenda, as well as statements on strengthening cooperation in countering drug trafficking," he told reporters. "We also expect to adopt documents aimed at developing military, military-economic and anti-drug cooperation and countering illegal migration."

According to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the foreign policy department of the administration of the head of the Kyrgyz state, the summit will be the "key event of the Kyrgyz presidency in the CSTO."

Since Russia will take over CSTO presidency from January 1, 2026, the Russian side will present the priorities of its activities in the organization next year.

Ushakov said on November 24, that Armenia will not attend the Bishkek summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, however, it said that it doesn’t object to adopting documents related to the entire bloc.

Speaker of Armenia’s parliament Alen Simonyan said ahead of the summit that Armenia "has actually withdrawn from the CSTO," but doesn’t view this step as "anti-Russian." However, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told reporters on the same day that Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO is not being discussed at the moment.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO because the organization allegedly posed a threat to the republic’s sovereignty. In December 2024, he said relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the "point of no return." Speaking at an international security forum in Warsaw, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the country was assessing the risks of a potential withdrawal from the CSTO. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such a move would not strengthen Armenia’s security and that Yerevan’s full return to CSTO activities would require time.