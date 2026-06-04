EuroChem to launch ammonia, urea plant in Leningrad Region in Q3

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. EuroChem plans to launch an ammonia and urea plant in the Leningrad Region in the third quarter of 2026, General Director Igor Akhmerov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We planned to launch it in the third quarter of this year. We are clearly on track to achieve this goal," he said.

The company previously announced plans to launch ammonia production in Kingisepp in 2026.

Earlier reports said that the capacity of the second phase of the Kingisepp plant could reach 1.1 mln tons of ammonia, and 1.4 mln tons of urea per year. The launch date has been postponed several times. As part of the first phase, a plant producing 1 mln tons of ammonia per year was launched in 2019.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.