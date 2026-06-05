Global leadership depends on country’s ability to ensure its sovereignty — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. A state’s ability to ensure its own sovereignty is a key factor determining its position in the system of global economic ties and global leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Positions in the system of global economic ties and global leadership depend on a particular country’s ability to ensure its own sovereignty," the Russian leader noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.