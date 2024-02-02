Russia to showcase Serp counter-UAV complex in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Rostec Corporation said it would showcase Serp-VS6 counter-UAV complex at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"Counter-UAV Serp-VS6 system designed by the Vector Research Institute of Ruselectronics protects objects against drones, including speed FPV drones and a drone swarm. Rosoboronexport will display it at the World Defense Show 2024", it said.

Vector CEO Sergey Skorykh said customers need protection against high-speed drones, including FPV ones. "We therefore designed a new Serp-VS6 modification to fight such targets. Trials successfully ended in 2003 and deliveries to the Russian civilian market have begun," he said.

Serp-VS6 and accompanying equipment are carried in several cases and are deployed in 30 minutes. The complex can be mounted on a mobile platform. Serp protects a territory against drones in a radius of 5 km and can effectively counter a swarm of drones. The viewing angle is regulated by 90-degree sectors with independent operational regimes that do not impede friendly drones. Serp jams drone control channels and disrupts the operation of onboard receiver of satellite navigation systems. The operator loses control of the vehicle, while the drone is no longer capable to fulfil the mission.

Vector Institute is a leading Russian designer and producer of electronics, detection systems and counter-UAV weapons. It has designed the Penicillin artillery sound reconnaissance complex.