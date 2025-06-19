Russia’s investments in US treasury securities in April down from $35 mln to $31 mln

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s investments in US treasury securities decreased to $31 mln in April 2025, according to documents published by the US Department of the Treasury.

Long-term treasuries accounted for $27 mln of Russian investments, while short-term treasuries stood at $4 mln.

In March, US Treasuries held by Russia amounted to $35 mln (long-term worth $32 mln, short-term worth $3 mln), while in February they were estimated at $36 mln ($30 mln and $6 mln, respectively).

Russia started reducing investments in the US sovereign debt in the spring of 2018 as they fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln in April and to $14.9 bln in May of that year.