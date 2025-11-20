First energy capacity shortage in Far East may happen in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The shortage of energy capacity in the Far East will be to at least 3 gigawatts by 2030, and the first shortage may happen as early as in 2026, Russia's Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"By 2030, the Far East's official energy capacity shortage will make at least 3 gigawatts. According to already submitted and accepted [investment] applications, the first consumer deficit appears as early as in 2026," the minister said during the State Duma hearings on the fuel and energy complex in the Far East and the Arctic.

The current condition of the energy system in a number of regions has been hindering investments into construction of new enterprises, the minister said.

By 2030, the macroregion's electricity consumption is forecasted to grow by 30%, which is twice the national average. However, certain factors hinder further development of the macroregion's economy. By 2030, the official shortage of energy capacity in the Far East will amount to at least 3.3 gigawatts. Earlier, the government has decided on construction of new generation facilities to cover the deficit of almost 1 gigawatt.