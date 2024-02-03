Russia says two Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Servicemen of the battlegroup Center have taken prisoner two Ukrainian soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, Alexander Savchuk, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"The enemy's losses were up to 270 servicemen, two soldiers surrendered," Savchuk said.

He also said the battlegroup's artillery and aircraft struck more than 140 enemy targets over the past day.

Artillery destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika artillery unit near Kupyansk

he crew of a 2S19 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzer of the Russian battlegroup West destroyed a Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and troops in the Kupyansk area in a counterbattery battle, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Servicemen of a reconnaissance unit of the battlegroup West, detected a cluster of Ukrainian artillery and militants in one of the sections of the frontline in the Kupyansk area in the zone of the special military operation, and transmitted the exact coordinates to an artillery command post so it could be destroyed. The combat mission was carried out by artillery crews of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers. One of the 152-mm howitzers destroyed a Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, along with its personnel," the statement said.

The ministry added that once the mission was completed, the crew performed a maneuver to change its position to ensure safety from the enemy's counterbattery efforts.