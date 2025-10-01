Russia remains India's largest oil supplier in September — Financial Express

NEW DELHI, October 1. /TASS/. Russia retained its position as India's largest oil supplier in September, accounting for 33.3% of total oil imports, the Financial Express newspaper reported citing the analytical agency Kpler.

According to the newspaper, in September, India imported 1.6 million barrels of oil per day from Russia. Although this is 6% lower than the 1.7 million barrels per day it purchased in August, Russia remains India's leading importer. New Delhi's total imports in September amounted to approximately 4.8 million barrels of oil. As Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst for refining and modeling research at Kpler, noted, "Russian barrels remain among the most economical feedstock options for Indian refiners given their high GPW margins and discounts relative to alternatives."

At the same time, according to Ritolia, Indian refineries are seeking to expand their supply chain. "What we are seeing, however, is that Indian refiners are gradually looking to expand their basket—not necessarily to replace Russia in the short term, but to enhance energy security, continuity of flows, and economic flexibility," the analyst said.

For example, in September, New Delhi increased imports from Iraq to 904,000 barrels per day, up from 730,000 barrels in August. Supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue.

India is the world's third-largest oil consumer, with a high level of import dependence (over 85%). Indian refineries purchase oil from more than 30 countries.