Kremlin refuses to comment on corruption scandal around former EU diplomatic chief

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the corruption scandal involving former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini as an internal affair of the European Union.

"As regards corruption matters in the European Union, they are an internal affair of the European Union," he said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

On December 2, the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed reports about searches being conducted at the European External Action Service headquarters in Brussels, the Bruges-based College of Europe and multiple private homes in which "three people" were detained by Belgian police. They are accused of rigging tenders for EU-funded projects, including a training program for young diplomats at the College of Europe. Alongside Mogherini, the EU’s former Secretary-General Stefano Sannino was detained.

The detainees have already been released from custody, Italian media reported, because "there is no risk of them absconding.".