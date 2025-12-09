MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The EU and the UK are actively trying to sabotage the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict by pushing Kiev to continue hostilities, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

In a statement on his X page, he commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that a compromise on the territorial issue has not yet been reached. The envoy recalled London’s role in sabotaging the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022.

"Deja vu: in 2022, UK Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] pressured Ukraine to reject a neutrality deal with Russia and fight on Globalists, UK and EU bureaucrats, neocons, and the military-industrial complex, mainstream media massively fight peace," Dmitriev pointed out.

On Monday, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would present a new version of the peace plan, developed during his meeting with European leaders, to the US on Tuesday evening. At the same time, he noted that "the plan was shortened from 28 points to 20," adding that a compromise on the issue of territories "hasn’t been reached yet."