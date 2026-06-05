Ukraine spends two thirds of funds received from the West for debt servicing

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine spent almost two-thirds of the financing received from the West on servicing the national debt in May 2026, as follows from TASS estimates based on data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the regulator, a total of $599.2 million was received from Kiev's partners in May 2026 ($498.8 million through the accounts of the World Bank and $100.4 million from the offering of foreign currency-denominated government bonds). At the same time, $126.2 million were used to service and repay the public debt in foreign currency, and Ukraine paid another $274.9 million to the International Monetary Fund.

The total volume of payments amounted therefore to almost 67% of all foreign exchange earnings.

According to IMF forecasts, Ukraine's public debt this year will reach 122.6% of GDP.