Development of lightweight man-portable radar to be completed by year's end — Rostec

DUBAI, November 20. /TASS/. The Central Design Bureau of Apparatus Engineering (TsKBA), part of the High-Precision Systems holding company within Rostec, is on track to complete the development and testing of a lightweight, man-portable short-range radar by the end of 2025, Rostec announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"Currently, TsKBA is working on various designs for airspace surveillance radars. By the end of 2025, we plan to finalize development and conduct testing of a portable short-range radar that features reduced weight and compact dimensions," the state corporation stated.

Additionally, Rostec highlighted that testing of an extended-range airspace surveillance radar is nearing completion. This new system, while maintaining the original weight and size parameters, is expected to enhance UAV detection capabilities by 15-20%.