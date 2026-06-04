GLONASS CEO hypes up Russia's combat drones

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is a global titan in military drone technologies, JSC GLONASS CEO Alexey Raikevich said.

"Today, Russia, we can say with certainty, has achieved a technological breakthrough in the field of military drones. In this regard, we have surpassed almost all other technological powers in the world. We have surpassed China in terms of applied military technologies. We have surpassed the United States," he said at a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). According to Raikevich, Russia needs to ride this momentum, converting it into medium-and long-term leadership in military robotics, as well as a sustainable long-term economic advantage.

Devices from the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) are currently installed on military and special-purpose equipment of the Russian Armed Forces. The system transmits civilian and military signals accessible anywhere on Earth.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.