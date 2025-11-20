Tornado-S smart shells reliably destroy targets resistant to drones — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Smart shells of the Russian-made Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) can reliably destroy enemy pinpoint targets resistant to drones, the state tech corporation Rostec told TASS.

Russian military bloggers uploaded videos on their Telegram channels showing the destruction of a river crossing built by Ukrainian engineer troops. The crossing over the river was built using a heavy mechanized bridge. The video shows that initially several FPV drones delivered strikes at the bridge but they left only small holes in the crossing and the ferry kept functioning. Nonetheless, the Ukrainian army’s bridge was reliably destroyed by precision strikes of the Tornado-S MLRS.

"When kamikaze drones cannot cope with the task, a no less precise but much more powerful shell of the Tornado-S system comes into operation. A 300mm shell fired to a distance of several dozen kilometers accurately hit the crossing without any deviation. As a result, the bridge’s strong metal framework capable of withstanding 60-ton military equipment broke into two parts. Tornado-S guided shells have today become some of the most effective means of hitting pinpoint targets in the zone of the special military operation," Rostec stressed.

Alongside Tornado-S precision-guided rockets, Rostec enterprises also manufacture other precision weapons, including missiles of the Iskander theater-level missile system, Krasnopol smart shells, Vikhr, Izdeliye-305 multipurpose missiles, and more. All these systems are actively deployed in the zone of the special military operation, effectively destroying a wide range of enemy targets, the corporation said.