Russia 'very creative' in opposing EU oil sanctions, Kallas says

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Russia acts very creatively against EU oil sanctions and the EU needs to exercise such approach, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference.

"Russia is very creative," she said, referring to sanctions. "We need to be creative as well, which means to be more agile and actually put small things all the time on the table to tackle," she said.

New methods of applying pressure on Russian oil exports were the main topic of the meeting of EU foreign ministers held today, Kallas added.