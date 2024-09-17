Ukrainian military carry out at least five artillery strikes on Energodar — politician

MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. The city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has come under Ukrainian artillery fire at least five times, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of Russia’s Civic Chamber, has said.

"The Nazis have launched a series of massive artillery strikes on the city. At the moment we can confirm no less than five targeted strikes made by the Banderavites on the city's power grids," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the mayor of Energodar, Eduard Senovoz, said that as a result of the Ukrainian bombardment there was an emergency power outage. Power and water supply is disrupted and communication lines are dead.