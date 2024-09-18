New wave of explosions in Lebanon affects personal devices, including phones — TV

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. Another wave of explosions in Lebanon was caused by the detonation of personal devices, including phones and other gadgets with lithium-ion batteries, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to its information, radios, phones, fingerprint devices, as well as devices working on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded in different regions of the country.

Earlier, a TASS source in the Ghobeiry mayor's office said that the explosions of portable radios were recorded in the southern neighborhoods of Beirut. According to him, Israel is probably behind the new cyberattack. The Al Arabiya TV channel reported that photos began circulating online indicating that Icom IC-V82 walkie-talkies, made by Japanese radio manufacturer Icom, may have exploded.

On September 17, many pagers exploded practically simultaneously in several districts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people died, including two children, and 2,800 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Hezbollah, Lebanon’s Shiite military group, blamed Israel for the explosions and promised "a just response." According to one version, the incident was the result of a cyberattack, while another said that the pagers were brought into Lebanon this spring for Hezbollah supporters with explosives built in.