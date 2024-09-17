DPRK launches suspected ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO, September 18. /TASS/. North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile, which fell into the sea shortly after the launch, the Japan Coast Guard reported.

"According to the Ministry of Defense, the suspected ballistic missile, launched earlier from North Korea, has already fallen," the Coast Guard said.

The missile was launched eastward and it fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, NHK reported.

The Coast Guard also issued a notification for ships to stay away from potential missile fragments and to promptly report them to the authorities if any are discovered.