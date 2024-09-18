Thirteen people in hospital after drone attack on Tver Region — Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Thirteen people, who were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s northwestern Tver region, have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as moderate severity, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.

"According to operational data, as a result of the incident in the Tver Region, 13 people have been hospitalized in moderate severity condition which is not life-threatening, and treatment is being provided in full," he said, adding that 15 more people were being examined by doctors.

"Medics’ presence has been organized in temporary shelters. Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Russian Health Ministry’s Federal Center for Disaster Medicine," Kuznetsov added.