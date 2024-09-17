Ukraine suffers major infantry losses in Sudzha area — Chechen commander

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A lot of Ukrainian infantrymen were eliminated by the Akhmat special forces group in the Sudzha area, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said on Telegram.

"We crushed the infantry that was trying to get entrenched in several areas. They did a poor job because there is basically nothing left of them there," Alaudinov said.

He also specified that the Akhmat fighters shot down several drones and eliminated one motor vehicle and one self-propelled artillery system.