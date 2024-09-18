Moscow categorically disagrees with Armenian PM’s criticism of CSTO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow disagrees with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who claimed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) poses a threat to the republic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"While it’s up to Armenia to choose strategic and tactical development paths, we must certainly disagree with Mr. Pashinyan," Peskov said responding to a TASS reporter’s question. "The CSTO cannot and does not pose any threat to Armenia’s sovereignty. Rather, the opposite is true: this organization serves to safeguard the sovereignty of its member countries," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

"We will make this position clear to the Armenian leadership with patience," Peskov assured reporters. "We have maintained communication with Armenia and we will definitely continue to do so," he concluded as he described Armenia as Russia’s close partner.

Earlier, Pashinyan said Armenia had suspended its participation in the CSTO citing a threat to the republic’s sovereignty. The CSTO threatens Armenia’s security, its future existence and sovereignty, he argued.