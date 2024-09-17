US lawmakers call for helium sanctions against Russia — Politico

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US lawmakers have sent letters to the administration of US President Joe Biden asking to impose sanctions on the import of Russian helium, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, such appeals were written by several members of the US House of Representatives and two senators to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. They believe that sanctions on the import and distribution of Russian helium will limit Russia's ability to become a global supplier of the substance.

In the summer, the EU banned helium imports from Russia as part of the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions.