Taiwan police investigate Gold Apollo over pager detonations in Lebanon

HONG KONG, September 18. /TASS/. The Taiwan police started a probe this morning into Gold Apollo, the maker of the pagers that detonated in Lebanon, according to the Taiwanese media.

According to the report, the police currently inquire the details of pager production and sales from the company.

At about 16:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, first reports came from Lebanon about mass detonations of pagers. The devices detonated in different parts of Lebanon almost simultaneously. Reuters reported that the pagers were imported to Lebanon for Hezbollah members in the recent months. According to Reuters sources, Hezbollah ordered 5,000 pagers from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo. The sources speculated that the Israeli intelligence could have planted a chip containing explosives into the devices. The company CEO has already claimed that Gold Apollo did not produce the devices that detonated in Lebanon. According to the CEO, the pagers were shipped by a distribution company that uses the Gold Apollo logo legally.

At least 11 people were killed and about 4,000 people were injured in the incident.