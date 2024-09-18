Almost 30 injured in incident on leisure ship in Berlin — report

BERLIN, September 18. /TASS/. Almost 30 people got injured after the superstructure collapsed on the upper deck of a leisure vessel in Berlin, Bild reported citing the firefighting service.

According to the report, there were about 100 people aboard. Three people were severely injured in the incident, while 26 sustained light injuries. The injured were hospitalized.

About 100 firefighting service and other emergency employees were dispatched to the incident site, as well as a rescue helicopter. The cause of the incident has not been reported yet.