Energodar mayor reports more than 10 drone attacks

MELITOPOL, September 18. /TASS/. Over 10 Ukrainian drones targeted the city of Energodar where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located this morning, Mayor Eduard Senovoz said.

"More than 10 drone attacks [have been reported] since this morning. Forces defending the city have shot down the bulk of those drones. Unfortunately, two drones hit a gas truck," Senovoz told Rossiya-24 television.

Local officials told TASS that the filling station where the gas truck was refueling was not damaged.