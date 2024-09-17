Russia calls to show US it is on wrong side of history — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russia calls on the international community to show the United States that Washington and its allies are on the wrong side of history in the Middle Eastern conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenyza said at the 10th emergency special session on Palestine.

"We also hope that the UN Security Council, which has effectively been taken hostage by the United States and its Israeli allies, will be able to fulfill its role on maintaining international peace and security. The Council has all necessary instruments for that purpose. Let us together send Washington a strong signal that it, and its accomplices, are on the wrong side of history," he said.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the adoption of the Palestinian draft UN General Assembly resolution, which demands that Israel implement the International Court of Justice ruling and withdraw its forces from Palestinian territories, "would become an important step in this direction.".