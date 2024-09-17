Iranian ambassador to Beirut receives minor injuries in pager blast — agency

DUBAI, September 17. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani received minor injuries in his pager explosion, his life is out of danger, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the diplomat is under medical supervision.

The Iranian embassy confirmed that the ambassador’s condition is no cause for concern.

According to earlier reports, pager explosions occurred practically at the same time across Lebanon. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah placed responsibility for the blasts on Israel and warned about a "fair response." It was initially suggested that the detonations had been a result of a cyberattack. According to Reuters, the pagers were brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah members during several recent months. Lebanese acting Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the blasts claimed at least eight loves and left around 2,800 injured. Israel has provided no comments on the incident.