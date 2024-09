TVER, September 18. /TASS/. School and kindergarten services were suspended in the Zapadnaya Dvina municipality of the Tver Region on Wednesday, local officials wrote on VKontakte.

Air defenses are still repelling a massive drone attack in the skies over Toropets in the Tver Region where efforts are currently being made to extinguish a fire at the scene where drone fragments fell.

Governor Igor Rudenya has authorized a partial evacuation of residents to the town of Zapadnaya Dvina.