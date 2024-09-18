Second security guard wounded in shooting in Wildberries office dies — source

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The second security officer, wounded in a shooting in Wildberries office in central Moscow has died, a source in the combined Wildberries and Russ company told TASS.

"The second wounded Wildberries office security officer has died," the agency's source said.

As the press service of the Wildberries-Russ company told TASS, the shooting in the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in Moscow was started by people accompanying the co-owner of the online retailer Vladislav Bakalchuk.

"The armed people accompanying Vladislav Bakalchuk were the first to open fire. Police officers and security guards at the business center were injured because of the actions of the people accompanying Vladislav Bakalchuk," the company said.

Bakalchuk does not have access to the Wildberries office, since he is not an employee: owning 1% in Wildberries LLC, he only has the right to request documents, the company stressed.

"The attempt of illegal entry was carried out at two of the company's addresses at once. This proves that no negotiations were planned," the company added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a shooting took place at the entrance to the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in central Moscow. - According to law enforcement agencies, a group of 20-30 men began to smash glass at the entrance to the business center. In response, gunfire ensued. The press service of the joint company Wildberries and Russ told TASS that co-owner of the online retailer Vladislav Bakalchuk tried to break into the company's office with security. Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk called the situation "an unsuccessful attempt at a hostile takeover.".