MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian military continued its offensive operations in the Kursk Region and repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the agency, eight Ukrainian servicemen were captured. Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov, told TASS that Russian fighters destroyed two pontoon crossings set up by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region during the week.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled four enemy counterattacks towards Bolshaya Obukhovka, Malaya Loknya and Lyubimovka, as well as repulsed Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Olgovka and Borki. Eight Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

- The army also repulsed five Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near the settlements of Veseloye and Medvezhye.

- The advance of Russia’s battlegroup North continues, its units delivered strikes on Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware in Guevo, Daryino, Kurilovka, Kruglenkoe, Lyubimovka, Mirny, Martynovka, Malaya Loknya, Nikolo-Daryino, Novy Put, Novaya Sorochina, Novoivanovka, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Russkoe Porechnoye, Serdlikovo, Tolsty Lug and Yuzhny.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 400 troops and 23 armored vehicles, including two tanks, one Leopard, five infantry fighting vehicles, including two CV-90 IFVs, an armored personnel carrier and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, two mortars and 12 vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 14,600 troops, 121 tanks, 50 infantry fighting vehicles, 92 armored personnel carriers, 758 armored combat vehicles, 457 vehicles, 107 artillery pieces, 28 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, four transport-loading vehicles, 26 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 14 pieces of engineering equipment, including eight engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Alaudinov’s statements

- Russian troops have destroyed two pontoon crossings set up by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region over the past week, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

- He added that the enemy is now unsuccessfully trying to retain positions, while the Russian army advances daily.