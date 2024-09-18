Ukraine lost in conflict with Russia, says Iranian lawmaker

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. Ukraine only exists thanks to NATO help, it has practically lost in confrontation with Russia, Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

"The European troika (the UK, Germany and France - TASS) is trying to divert public attention in their countries and justify their failures on the battlefield in the Ukrainian conflict by claiming that Iran has sold missiles to Russia. In reality, the situation is much more complicated: Ukraine has practically lost in the current war, and if not the hybrid and logistic NATO war in Donbass, it is unclear what would be with it," he told the Tasnim news agency.

This is how he commented on statements by European countries that Tehran was allegedly supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles. Zohrevand pointed out that the country’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied allegations of arms sales.

On September 16, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian categorically denied all reports of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia. According to him, the reason for the conflict in Ukraine is NATO's desire to "expand its borders.".