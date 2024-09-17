Pager exploding near Iranian ambassador to Lebanon did not belong to him — TV

BEIRUT, September 17. /TASS/. The pager that exploded in the vicinity of Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani belonged to one of those who accompanied him, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

According to the television channel, the ambassador doesn’t have such a device.

It was reported earlier that the Iranian ambassador had been wounded by an electronic pager explosion. The IRNA news agency said later that the diplomat had received minor injuries and his life was out of danger. The Iranian embassy confirmed that the ambassador’s condition is no cause for concern.

According to earlier reports, pager explosions occurred almost simultaneously across Lebanon. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah placed responsibility for the blasts on Israel and warned about a "fair retaliation." It was initially suggested that the detonations had been a result of a cyberattack. Reuters, however, said that the pagers were brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah members during several recent months. Lebanese acting Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the blasts claimed at least eight loves and left around 2,800 injured. Israel has provided no comments on the incident.