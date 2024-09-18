West brings terrorism to Russia, Africa for its own benefit — Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Western countries have contributed to the emergence of terrorism in Russia and Africa for their own benefit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, speaking at a session within the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"Africa faces terrorism largely due to external influences, driven by the profit motives of Western enterprises that sell arms, exacerbating the region's problems. Under the guise of terrorism, resources can be exploited, chaos can be sown, and political instability can be fostered, allowing for interference in internal affairs," she stated. "We are experiencing similar challenges. The North Caucasus in Russia illustrated this in the 1990s, and now we are being tested again. Unfortunately, this is a new form of European terrorism, a phenomenon rooted in this Western mentality that aims to perpetuate oppression, extract resources, and enforce control at a new level," Zakharova added.

