Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss developing ties, strategic partnership

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui discussed the development of bilateral relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership at a meeting in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The top diplomats of Russia and North Korea used the opportunity to exchange views on the ways of developing bilateral relations in accordance with the achieved level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian diplomats also said that Lavrov warmly congratulated his counterpart on the traditional Chuseok harvest festival celebrated in the country today and wished her a fruitful and busy trip to St. Petersburg.

The top North Korean diplomat was in Moscow on her way to St. Petersburg to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum.