TBILISI, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s current leadership was appointed from outside, as was Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili back in 2003, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Ukraine’s leadership was brought to power from outside, first one time and then for the second time. When you bring to power someone from outside you must take responsibility for the right developments in a country. But what are the results? What has happened in Ukraine? Leadership came from outside and the country is in ruins, <…> with tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians being dead," he told a briefing.

Comparing the situation in Ukraine with that in Georgia, he noted that "back in 2003, Georgia’s leadership was also installed from outside with the help of non-government organizations," which resulted in total racketeering of businesses, murders of people in the streets, prisons, and so on.

Saakashvili came to power in Georgia in 2003 after the Rose Revolution. He replaced Eduard Shevradnadze, a Soviet-era politician, who resigned as the country’s president.