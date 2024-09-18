Stoltenberg's statements about possible strikes on Russia provocative — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. NATO leadership's unwillingness to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the consequences of possible strikes on Russia with Western weapons is a dangerous, short-sighted and unprofessional gesture, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

His comment followed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's speculations that the alliance would not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine even if it allowed Kiev to attack Russian territory with Western weapons.

"Such an ostentatious wish not to take the Russian president's statements into consideration is a move that is absolutely shortsighted and unprofessional. I am rather inclined to attribute it to Mr. Stoltenberg's 'outgoing status'. It is clear that after a very short period of time he will no longer be responsible for the words he has spoken, but this position is extremely provocative and dangerous," Peskov said.

Earlier, Putin described as juggling with terms NATO’s discussion on whether Ukraine should be allowed to use Western weapons for strikes against Russia. He pointed out that in fact the issue on the agenda was far more serious: in fact, NATO countries were about to make up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict or not.