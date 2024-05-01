Exhibition of captured NATO military hardware kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. An exhibition of captured military hardware from NATO countries that kicked off in front of the Victory Museum at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow features 32 units of various armored equipment.

"The exhibition presents various examples of seized military equipment which were captured by Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone. In all, there are 32 items," Andrey Lyubchikov, senior researcher with Russia’s Central Armed Forces Museum, said.

For instance, the exhibition features a German-made Leopard 2 tank, an American Abrams, a Bradley fighting vehicle, М113 and MaxxPro, a Turkish-made BMC Kirpi, a UK-made Mastiff, a CV90 combat vehicle from Sweden, as well as many others captured by the Russian servicemen during the special military operation.

The exhibition also displays firearms, documents, maps, gear and drones.