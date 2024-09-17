Russian units, advancing toward Seversk in DPR, force Ukrainian troops out — expert

LUGANSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces, by advancing toward Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), have taken better positions in the vicinity of the Kamenka River and drove Ukrainian troops out of the area along the railroad near the city, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During successful liberating actions, Russian units took better positions in the area of the Kamenka River, east of Seversk. Also, the Ukrainian militants were forced to abandon their positions along the railroad and retreat to the woods. North-west of Zolotarevka, an enemy stronghold located at a strategic high point was eliminated," he said.