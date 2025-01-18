No Gaza deal violations reported by mediators — Qatari diplomat

DOHA, January 18. /TASS/. No violations of the Israeli-Hamas agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and hostage release that is come into effect from January 19 have been reported by mediators, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"As of now, we haven’t registered a single violation of the agreement on Gaza," he said in an interview with the Al Araby television channel.

"We are convinced that the sides are committed to the agreement and things go on positively," he said. "I call for ignoring political statements at this moment."

He said earlier that said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into force at 8:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) on January 19. The Al Jazeera television channel reported on Friday, citing its sources, that Hamas demanded Israel cease fire in Gaza 48 hours before the agreement comes into effect. According to Arab media, Israel continued delivering strikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Thus, according to the Al Arabiya television channel, at least 122 people have been killed in the enclave in Israeli strikes since January 15 when it was announced that the parties to the conflict had reached a ceasefire agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said however that Israel has not yet received a list with the names of hostages who are to be released by Hamas.