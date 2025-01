TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The agreement on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages kept there is expected to come into force at 08:30 a.m. local time (06:30 a.m. GMT).

Israeli authorities are preparing to receive the first group of hostages held by Palestinian radicals for more than a year.

Three people are to be in the first group according to arrangements reached. Names of hostages have not been indicated thus far.