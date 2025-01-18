Court issues arrest warrant for impeached South Korean president

SAEOUL, January 18. /TASS/. A court in Seoul has issued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law, he Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said.

According to the Office, it received an arrest warrant for Yoon at 2:50 a.m. local time (5:50 p.m. GMT). Risks of the potential destruction of evidence was cited as the reason for issuing the warrant

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant on charges of Yoon abusing office when he declared martial law on December 3, 2024 and allegedly sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down his decree.

Yoon Suk Yeol was placed under arrest on January 15. During his 48-hour detention, law enforcement was to make a decision on the extension of his detention, for which another warrant was needed. The court began to consider this matter at 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on Saturday.

The current warrant authorizes Yoon’s keeping in custody for 18 more days. The CIO plans to transfer the impeached president to the prosecutor’s office, which is expected to bring changes within 20 days.

The CIO requested an arrest warrant for Yoon on January 15 after he had failed to appear for interrogation three times.

The impeached president is suspected of organizing and leading an insurrection.

On December 14, 2024, South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his decision to declare martial law, which was seen as a violation of the country’s constitution. The Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to uphold the impeachment motion or reinstate the president. Yoon has been suspended from office until the verdict is announced.