TikTok starts notifying US users about service blocking

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. The TikTok short videos creation and viewing service sent notices to its US users that the platform suspends its operations in that country because of the ban of US authorities, TASS reports.

A warning from the service appears when entering the app in the US. "We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and forces us to make our services temporarily unavailable," TikTok said. "We’re working to restore our services in the US as soon as possible and we appreciate your support," the service added. At the same time, the service continues operating as usual after pressing to dismiss the notice.