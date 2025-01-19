Hamas confirms ceasefire in Gaza Strip becomes effective

CAIRO, January 19. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has confirmed that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has come into force, adding that it still adheres to the terms of a respective agreement. The statement by Hamas has been released on the movement’s Telegram channel.

"As the ceasefire comes into force we confirm that we fulfill the terms of the agreement concluded," according to the document. The radicals suggest that therefore they "have forced Israel to stop aggression despite the attempts [by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] to continue military actions."

Starting January 19, the Palestinian prisoners "will start being released," Hamas said, adding that the Israeli side will soon hand over the list of 90 women and minors condemned in Israel to the movement.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.