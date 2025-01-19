Ceasefire in Gaza Strip not to come into force until Hamas fulfils its obligations — IDF

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was to come into force at 09:30 a.m. Moscow time (06:30 a.m. GMT), will not be enforced until the radical movement Hamas fulfils its obligations and the list of hostages to be released on January 19 is provided to the Israeli side, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a briefing.

"As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligation, and contrary to the agreement, has not provided the State of Israel with the names of the returning female hostages. The ceasefire will not come into effect so long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations," he said.

"The IDF is deeply committed to returning all hostages. The IDF and ISA will continue to make every effort to bring all the hostages home, whether through operational and intelligence actions or as part of the agreement," Hagari said. "At the direction of the Prime Minister, the IDF will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip area as long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations, with all that this entails," he added.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.