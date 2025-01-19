Trump wants to visit China during first 100 days after inauguration — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump is going to pay a visit to China during the first 100 days after the inauguration on January 20, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Trump told his advisers about the desire to visit China to strengthen relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. No final decision was made but the elected US leader expressed the desire to make the visit during the first 100 days after the inauguration. Trump visited China last time in 2017.

The US President-elect had the telephone conversation with Xi Jinping and said in conclusion of it that Washington and Beijing would solve many problems in the near time.

Vice President of China Han Zheng will take part in the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20 as the special envoy of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.