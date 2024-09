KURSK, September 18. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 fixed-wing drones were downed in the Kursk Region overnight, Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"This night, 2 Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were downed over the Kursk Region. I thank the special military operation fighters," he said on his Telegram channel.

He warned people against approaching the fragments, as they may be harmful, and urged people to report them to emergency services.