Russian diplomat sees US mired in tyranny already

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. The United States has already fallen to tyranny, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said as she wondered if the country would ever return to `normality’.

"Elon Musk said if the [US] election yields a wrong result, the United States will fall to tyranny. This is how he sees it," the diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum. "To me, [the United States] has already fallen to tyranny, the question is <…> whether it will be a totally devastating story for the United States or whether they will try and return to normality," she added.

Entrepreneur Musk supports former US president Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and also regularly criticizes the activities of the current White House administration. Earlier, he surmised that there will no longer be real US elections if Trump loses the race this year.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the vote but later he decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.