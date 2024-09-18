Russia records no increased background radiation near Norway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia's special services have not recorded any increased levels of radioactive caesium-137 near the border with Norway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our services have not informed us about increased levels of this or that isotope in the atmosphere. Nor have we received any notifications about threats to people's health. That's why I have nothing to say about it," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Norway’s Directorate For Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (DSA) reported that it had found traces of radioactive caesium-137 at two stations near the border with Russia: Viksjofjell and Svanhovd. At the same time, Rosatom told RBC that the levels of background radiation correspond to its natural numbers.