Participation of convicts in special military operation needs to be formalized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Aspects concerning the participation of convicted criminals and prisoners in the special military operation require certain formalization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a bill that envisages lifting criminal charges of people mobilized for military service or those who have signed a contract with the army during court trials, he said: "While quite a number of defendants and convicts have signed contracts to join the special military operation, <…> multiple aspects need to be legally formalized."

At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the State Duma, or the lower house of Russia’s parliament, considered draft laws to exempt those mobilized or people who sign up for military service from criminal charges. The measure would also enable people facing criminal charges to sign contracts with the Army.