Experience gained in special op thoroughly studied to boost army capabilities — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. The experience gained during the special military operation is being meticulously studied by design bureaus and research institutes to improve weapons and to enhance the army’s combat capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the national Armed Forces during the special operation.

"We focus attention on the technical rearmament of the army and navy. It involves both modernization and improvement of tactical/technical characteristics of weapons and equipment in service, as well as prospects for the development of new high-tech models, including by considering the experience gained by our troops during the special military operation," the president said.

"This experience is being thoroughly studied in design bureaus and specialized research institutes, and based on the conclusions drawn from this, optimal steps are being defined on how to upgrade weapon systems and boost the Russian army’s combat capabilities," the Russian leader added.